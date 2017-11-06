Splash Festival for Byo

BULAWAYO is set to experience the Splash Festival on November 25 at Hartsfield Rugby Ground, featuring seasoned South African musicians including Dan Tshanda (pictured above), Dalom Kids, Matshikos and Peacock.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The music fiesta, also featuring Madlela, Magwaza, Mpho Majika, Ashleigh, DJ Mzoe, Woza Dynamite, J-za and Wyolif, will kick off in Beitbridge on November 4.

The show is meant to bring together music lovers who love the “splash concept”, which is meant to quench their thirst this summer.

Festival organiser Ntokozo Khumalo told NewsDay from his base in South Africa that everything was now in place for the show.

“Bulawayo should come out and celebrate the splash music. All the participating artistes have confirmed. People should come out in their numbers,” he said.

He said the idea for the show was about changing music and events for the city.

“People love splash music and for a while, there is no promoter who was bringing splash music to the city and I feel the people are left out. If the people do not see these people, they get disappointed and I feel this is the right time,” he said.

Khumalo said their long-term plan was to make the festival an annual event in Zimbabwe following its success in South Africa.

“This is our first time to do this festival and I am hoping that it becomes an annual event in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I have been doing shows in South Africa and they love the concept and I hope that will be the same with Bulawayo.

We hope this festival will trend like Kalawa Homecoming and we hope we will fill up the Hartsfield.”

