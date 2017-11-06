Mugabe must manage succession well to ensure stability

That Zimbabwe’s clergy have called for peace and tolerance as the country heads towards the 2018 harmonised elections and the proposed formation of a platform for dialogue between the Church and political parties to ease tensions is enlightening at this stage.

NewsDay Comment

It is important for the country’s political leadership to seek to build peace instead of chaos. Yet, the goings-on in Zanu PF points to chaos enveloping Zimbabwe if the fights do not stop. Given the breakdown of the economy, Zimbabweans would have thought that President Robert Mugabe would prioritise their welfare, but it’s all wishful thinking.

We have no doubt that Mugabe and his Zanu PF party want to continue their stranglehold on power regardless of the outcome of the next elections. So the Church is right to call for peace because the unfolding events point to a bloody period.

Indeed, Zanu PF heads into next month’s special congress setting the stage to cull some of its top officials among them under-fire Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies to pave way for Mugabe’s wife Grace. If this does not happen Mugabe knows that Grace will be resisted and stopped.

We hold no brief for anyone in the Zanu PF structures whether they find themselves fallen by the wayside or not, we care for the country’s wellbeing, and we believe the fate of the majority poor Zimbabweans whose future is being trampled upon while Mugabe and his lieutenants fight over spoils. We care more about building peace ahead of the 2018 election.

But foremost, we care for journalistic objectivity. Intrinsic to this is an independent, pluralistic media sector rooted in respect for human rights and where our journalists work freely is essential to democratise our country.

The Zanu PF internecine fights over succession have dashed the future of many young generations, and Zimbabwe can no longer afford to defer her future. It is important to ensure the elections are free, fair and untainted by Mugabe/Grace/Mnangagwa succession fights.

Let Zimbabweans choose their popular candidate, and if it so happens that Mugabe wins the next election, let that happen under a peaceful environment. It is, therefore, important for Mugabe’s party to at least manage its succession well to ensure stability.

Mugabe should be warned to contain his Zanu PF party fights within and that they should not spill over to all pillars of government.

It boggles the mind whether Mugabe has ever cared about Zimbabwe?

If he has, how come he wants to destroy the country just for the love of power? No doubt the fights in Zanu PF have stagnated government business, the economy, and is destroying the social and moral fabric of this country.

Given this rise in tensions in the country’s political landscape the Church has reason to worry, and hence the call to build peace ahead of the elections should be embraced by all peace-loving Zimbabweans.

