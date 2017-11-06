‘Distribution of condoms to prisoners morally wrong’

KARIBA — Chief Ngungumbane of Midlands has expressed concern over government plans to distribute condoms to prisoners, saying the move was morally wrong.

By Nhau Mangirazi

Speaking during a legislators’ workshop held in Kariba last week, Ngungumbane challenged government to provide adequate food supplies to prisoners to curb food-for-sex barter trade among inmates.

“As a traditional leader, I see it as morally wrong to give condoms to inmates. The main reason why inmates engage in same sex is due to lack of basics in prisons. There is no food, some share soap, towels, toothpaste among other things,” he said.

“I challenge MPs here present to push Treasury to avail adequate resources to prisons. We cannot be seen allowing same sex relationships when we understand the root cause of that. We must rectify the real problems instead of burying our heads in the sand and pretend as if we do not know what is promoting same sex relationships in prisons.”

The traditional leader called on increased budget for Justice ministry under which prisons falls so that they adequately fund all the country’s prions.

But, MDC-T chief whip Innocent Gonese defended plans to distribute condoms to prions to curb the spread of HIV and Aids among inmates.

“We must not allow HIV and Aids prevelance rate to go unchecked without availing condoms to reduce it,” said Gonese.

Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services medical doctor Tinashe Dhobiie said a recent survey revealed that there was a 28% HIV and Aids prevelance rate among female inmates 26% among male prisoners.

“Most of them engage in same sex as payment for food, soap, toothpaste among other basics in short supply to inmates,” he said.

