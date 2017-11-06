Triangle push City to the edge

TRIANGLE……(1)2

HARARE CITY…(1)1

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro yesterday heaved a sigh of relief after his side defeated Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo Stadium.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN TRIANGLE

Harare City’s Martin Vengesai scored own goal on the 30th minute before Peace Tshuma equalised eight minutes later.

Substitute Elfos Kamunda gave Triangle a well-deserved winner on the 70th minute.

Mangwiro said he was happy with the win, acknowledging that Harare City is a tough team.

“We needed this win after a lengthy period without collecting maximum points and it was not an easy win,” he said. “I am happy with the win and we are hoping to finish the season on a high note.”

His counterpart Philani Ncube said his team played well, but wasted scoring opportunities.

“We played well, but we failed to convert chances. We say congratulations to Triangle for the win. We are going back to the drawing board,’’ he said

Triangle started the match a stronger side and Lameck Nhamo almost scored on the 16th minute with a well-taken shot.

Harare City goal-minder Tatenda Munditi was a busy man and made an acrobatic save on the 31th minute to keep out Donald Dzvinyai.

Tshuma equalised for the visitors on the 38th minute after benefiting from Malvern Gaki’s cross.

Triangle started the second half a more determined side, creating a glut of chances, but also struggling to put them away.

Kamunda, who came in for Courage Denias in the 69th minute, scored a minute later to give his side a the winner.

Teams

Triangle: R Mudimu, D Dzinyai, N Meson, K Chingwida, G Zhokinyi, R Kawondera, T Huwa, B Juwayeyi, E Mawuna 70, C Denias (Elfos Kamunda 69min), R Madamombe, L Nhamo (T Rukanda 92min)

Harare City: T Munditi, T Samanja, J Tigere, M Vengesai, P Chuma, R Uchena, E Madhananga, H Chipusha, T Chimwemwe, M Gaki (J Chipangura 79min)

