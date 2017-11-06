AAG sets up women’s desk in Victoria Falls

THE Affirmative Action Group (AAG) has officially launched a women’s desk in Victoria Falls to enhance equitable gender participation in the country’s economic development and eradicate poverty.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

The women’s desk was launched by Small and Medium Enterprises Development minister Sithembiso Nyoni on Friday, who commended the organisation for augmenting government’s efforts in improving the plight of women.

“It is no secret that improving the status of women will bridge the gap and dimensions across all spheres to benefit the nation. With this new project, a lot of the community will benefit as empowering a woman is empowering the nation,” she said.

“For a very long time, women have played significant roles in the liberation and development of many areas, but it is so disappointing to note that they remain in the terraces and never take the centre stage.”

Nyoni said women empowerment begins at home by helping them shape their practical careers.

“One might be asking what I can do to make a difference. We can start with empowerment of women right at home: you don’t need to learn a lesson for it. For instance, we can encourage young ladies at our homes to pursue their dreams and excel in their careers. A wholehearted encouragement, be it trivial, will boost their confidence and will have a transforming impact on the women’s way of life and the nation at large.”

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe availed a $15 million loan facility to fund women’s start-up business projects.

Among 200 beneficiaries countrywide, some women have received trainings in fabric design and have been given equipment like sewing machines, bench grinders and fabric design and print equipment.

