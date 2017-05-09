Global Safety Week targets speeding motorists

THE Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) is targeting speeding motorists during this year’s edition of Global Safety Week that began yesterday and runs through Sunday.

by JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The event is not only coinciding with the anniversary of the launch of the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety, but also the country’s second term public school opening that will see children travelling to different areas.

The event, which is running under the theme Save Lives #Slow Down, will see the authorities carrying out road traffic speed management campaigns at six bus terminuses or ranks in the capital.

The launch of Global Safety Week will be held on Thursday at the Harare International Conference Centre.

These targeted ranks are Mbare Western Wing, Mbare Eastern Wing, Fourth Street, Market Square, Charge Office and Copacabana, where a day will be dedicated to each of the campaign points.

TSCZ marketing officer Tatenda Chinoda said government should consider employing latest technologies to manage speeds on the roads.

“This whole week, our focus is on speed management. While government is committed to speed management by building traffic calming infrastructure and posting speed limits as well as rehabilitation of our roads, now is the time for drivers to ‘rehabilitate ‘ their speeds by avoiding excessive speeds and inappropriate speeds,” Chinoda said.

“However, some drivers are stubborn, heartless, reckless and errant to the extent that they have no discipline to manage their speeds.

“In this regard, a law must be passed for all public service vehicles to have in-vehicle speed governors and technologies. Such intelligent the speed assistance (ISA) will manage the speed of the car if speed limit is reached. Also, road traffic enforcement agents must rigorously enforce speed limits.”

Total Zimbabwe Sustainable Development manager Godwin Musora, one of the sponsors of Global Safety Week, said partnerships on road safety would ensure that people’s lives are saved.

“Road traffic safety partnerships are a formidable weapon against road traffic deaths, injury and property damage.

“With the high rate of road carnage in the country, we need to come up with strategic initiatives like doing campaigns at busy ranks where drivers are taught on speed management,” he said.

