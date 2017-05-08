Boardroom squabbles derail NPP branding

FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) has not yet adopted a logo or slogan for her new political outfit, two months after she broke ranks with her former colleagues at the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF).

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

NPP sources yesterday told NewsDay that the delays were being caused by serious boardroom fights among Mujuru’s loyalists.

“It’s true that we don’t have a party logo or slogan since we came up with the new party name in March. Several attempts to come up with a logo have failed. At the moment, at our rallies, we have no slogans and basically no identity. This shows you that this was hastily done,” the source said.

NPP has also failed to appoint a party spokesperson following the resignation of Jealousy Mawarire, leaving Mujuru’s spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro to play a dual role.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Nyandoro said: “Noted, brother, response by tomorrow.”

NPP sources also accused Mujuru of rushing to sign a coalition deal with MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai before setting up substantive structures within her party.

“Tsvangirai scored a major coup against NPP, when Mujuru agreed to go and sign the memorandum of understanding at his house. How do you get out of that trap and say we need to discuss on the same platform?” the source claimed.

Mujuru early this year fell out with ZimPF elders, Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa, who accused her exhibiting questionable leadership acumen.

