100 Great Zim judging process at advanced stage

Adjudication for the Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) inaugural 100 Great Zimbabwean Awards nominations is at an advanced stage, marketing and communications head, Nancy Ziyambi has said.

BY STAFF REPORTER

The awards are meant to celebrate Zimbabweans, who have made sacrifices without expecting grand external rewards, “in favour of simply doing what the people around them need the most”.

Ziyambi said the initiative, aimed at recognising outstanding citizens, is being run by AMH in partnership with the City of Harare, AB Communications’ ZiFM Stereo, ZB Bank, CBZ, World Vision and DHL, among others.

To celebrate these individuals, AMH through the flagship NewsDay brand invited nominations from Zimbabweans through email, social media and newspaper fill-in forms.

Every year, NewsDay will be hosting the 100 Great Zimbabweans Awards ceremony to honour the country’s outstanding citizens through the celebration of ordinary people, who have made significant contributions in their communities.

Six independent adjudicators were invited to give the much-needed integrity impetus and endorsed by a reputable auditing firm.

“There have been some overwhelming responses since we launched our inaugural 100 Great Zimbabwean nominations. It’s something that we have just started and we are anticipating making it an annual event by next year,” she said.

The judging, together with a series of verification processes already underway behind the scenes, will culminate in the 100 Great Zimbabweans Awards ceremony to be held on May 31.

“The adjudicators are geared to deliver honesty. There is no doubt that the event is going to be a big thing. The overwhelming responses from Zimbabweans are now increasing pressure on the adjudicators to defend the truthfulness of the awards,” Ziyambi said.

Harare City Council spokesperson, Michael Chideme, recently told NewsDay that the initiative was important because it allowed ordinary citizens to identify people doing great work within their communities.

“The significance of this project is that it will help us identify people in our communities, whose contributions are never noticed because the adjudication process is often left in the hands of a few people. But through this project, the net is cast wide to allow communities to choose their own heroes,” he said.

“As a city, we need to know Harare’s 100 great people because it will help us know those individuals that are driving the city’s brand.”

The 100 Great Zimbabweans competition looks at the last 10 years ending December 31, 2016 identifying the country’s less obvious personalities and unsung heroes from 12 categories namely – rising stars, sports, arts and culture, media and film, education, science and technology, environment and agriculture, civil activism, business and law, health, greatest entertainer, greatest diasporas and peoples’ choice.

Readers nominate a person they believe to be a great Zimbabwean under the said categories and also stated the reasons for their nomination.

The person nominated could be a dedicated policeman, schoolteacher, great parent, artist or anyone, who has added real, honest value to the country.

