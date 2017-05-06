Tshinga Dube in intensive care unit

WAR Veterans minister Tshinga Dube, who was taken to hospital and is currently admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU), is expected to be discharged soon, as he is showing signs of recovery, an official has said.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

Dube was taken ill after undergoing normal dialysis on Wednesday, but after his session he was feeling unwell.

Permanent secretary in the War Veterans ministry, Walter Tapfumaneyi said the minister was not in danger and will soon be out of hospital.

“He is not on life support, but he is in the ICU and we expect him to be released from hospital in the next two days. He is not in any danger,” he said.

Dube is at the centre of trying to bring warring war veterans together after Zanu PF factional wars ripped them apart.

The minister was due to address a war veterans’ meeting in Bulawayo at the weekend, where provincial leaders were to meet to discuss their issues ahead of an indaba with President Robert Mugabe.

Just hours before being taken ill, Dube told NewsDay that the planned meeting with Mugabe was at an advanced stage and the Bulawayo meeting would present them a chance to refine the agenda.

