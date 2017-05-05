Chinotimba has no apologies over Cde Chinx video

BUHERA South MP Joseph Chinotimba (Zanu PF) yesterday again defended a video with the ailing musician Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as Cde Chinx, which has gone viral on social media, saying it was posted to dismiss falsehoods that the musician had died.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Many people, among them First Lady Grace Mugabe, expressed great disappointment with people posting videos showing Cde Chinx admitted on a hospital bed.

Chinotimba yesterday visited Cde Chinx at his recently-donated house where he handed over sofas worth $4 500 and dining chairs and a table worth almost $1 300 donated by Zanu PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo.

The war veteran, who described himself as a close friend to Cde Chinx, said he was honoured to donate something to the musician while calling upon other ex-freedom fighters and the War Veterans ministry to follow suit.

“I was pained, especially by falsehoods peddled that Cde Chinx was no more. I have done this (donation) to send a message to the nation that this is not right. What was happening on social media, even if people criticised me on why I released the video that Cde Chinx is still alive, I wanted to show the nation that it was not true, that he is alive (sic). All what I am doing is to show that he is alive,” he said.

Chinotimba also avoided responding directly to the First Lady’s reservations over the video as he kept justifying himself on the basis that he wanted to disprove the allegations that Cde Chinx was no more.

“I can only reply on why I took the video. I was angry that people were spreading lies that Cde Chinx had died,” he said, adding he religiously went to see the ailing musician at the hospital and together with Cde Chinx’s family were so surprised by the falsehoods.

Asked if he was going to apologise, Chinotimba stuck to his guns, saying he was not guilty of anything.

“We were discussing with the family and they are saying I have done nothing wrong because we were working together all along and we wanted to show that he is still alive. I cannot comment and I repeat it I cannot comment because I was not there. You are forcing me to comment on things I didn’t hear,” he said.

“Those who are talking rubbish have always been rubbish people.”

Cde Chinx’s family expressed gratitude at the gesture by Chinotimba.

Like this: Like Loading...