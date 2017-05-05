Mugabe’s first ‘meet the youths’ rally set for May 20

President Robert Mugabe’s nationwide rallies are set to begin in Marondera on May 20 as mobilising for support ahead of the 2018 elections start.

By Jairos Saunyama

The Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial youth executive is scheduled to meet today in Harare to prepare for Mugabe’s first “meet the youths” tour, which will be held at Rudhaka Stadium.

The party’s national youth league boss Kudzai Chipanga and his executive members are expected to address today’s meeting.

Provincial youth league chairperson Kevin Mutsvairo confirmed today’s youth league meeting, saying the event was meant to “welcome” the veteran leader who will be in the province to meet the youths.

“It is true that tomorrow (today) Cde Chipanga will be addressing the youths drawn from all the province’s nine districts at Mbuya Nehanda. The main objective of the gathering is to welcome the President, who will be meeting the youths from this province on May 20 in Marondera,” Mutsvairo said.

“We are ready to meet our iconic leader, hence the Friday meeting that will also provide the platform to finalise preparations for the big day.”

He said the party had finalised transport logistics in all the constituencies for today’s meeting.

“We have done all the transport logistics with each constituency in the province having a bus deployed to fetch our members. The youths are eager to present their concerns to the national youth leader, Chipanga, as well as to hear his address,” Mutsvairo said.

Last month, Chipanga confirmed that Mugabe would embark on a nationwide tour of the country to meet the youths to gain a better understanding of the problems that they were facing.

