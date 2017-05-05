Zion Bishop loses everything in bonfire

Freedeom Mutanda Post Correspondent

A mysterious fire on Tuesday destroyed an entire Chibuwe homestead leaving the owner and Zion Bishop, 70-year-old Cames Kudaro Sigauke a bitter man.

“I went to Muchaiyana Village for the Annual Passover Feast with my family. To my horror, when my family and I returned home the following morning, a ghastly and grotesque sight greeted us. Our homestead had been a victim of fire; everything we had bought over the years had been reduced to rubble. The granary which stored our food was a pile of ash. What is left of our belongings is the clothes we are wearing,’’ said the distraught Bishop.

A villager from Mutorwa Village, who refused to be named, said the Bishop had a huge following in Chibuwe as he led a Zion group of followers. The fire was inexplicable as there seems to be nothing stolen in the house.

“We wonder if it was a question of malevolence. If that was the case, then the perpetrator certainly knew that the Bishop had gone for the Passover and noone would be the wiser if the arson took place,’’ she said.

The police were not immediately available for comment at the time of going to print.

Councilor Charles Mugidho urged people to come to the aid of Bishop Cames Kudaro Sigauke and his family who were people in dire straits and urgently needed help as they literally lost everything.

“As a community, we sympathise with the Kudaro family. Inasmuch as I urge people to be on guard by leaving a person behind as a security measure, every time families go out on all-night spiritual nourishment, let me repeat that it was a dastardly act if it was done by a human being. I shudder to think what would have happened if there was a toddler in the house. If there is anyone who can help the family in cash or kind please use the Bishop’s mobile phone number, 0777 804 389.

“At this moment, anything that one can give is acceptable,’’ the councillor implored.

Like this: Like Loading...