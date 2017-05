We don’t celebrate death, but if the truth be said this man was a cruel judge, we have thousands of workers thrown under the bus by him and his team, 17th July 2015 Judgement. I served my employer for 31 years and sent away empty handed. My family is suffering, we have been praying I know God is a just judge, the law was powerless under this man. His young children might feel it more than ours. Be warned those who are perpetrators of injustice.

