Delta employee in trouble for impersonating State agent

A DELTA Beverages employee based in Bulawayo has landed himself in trouble after he allegedly called his boss claiming to be a State security agent and ordered him to report to the Central Intelligence Offices in the city to answer to allegations of practising tribalism and blocking employees from attending President Robert Mugabe’s birthday celebrations.

BY SILAS NKALA

Nevison Marova (31) was on Saturday brought to court facing an impersonation charge and was remanded to today for trial.

The court heard that Marova, who had a pending work-related disciplinary case, committed the latest offence on April 20 to avoid being dragged to a disciplinary hearing.

He allegedly called the packaging manager, Mthulisi Nyoni, introduced himself as a member of the CIO and ordered the latter to report to the CIO offices to answer allegations of tribalism, victimisation and barring employees from attending Mugabe’s 93rd birthday celebrations.

Nyoni managed to identify Marova’s voice and reported the matter at Donnington Police Station, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Police later recovered the mobile line sim card used in the commission of the offence from Marova.

The line was registered in one Never Mucherera’s name.

Like this: Like Loading...