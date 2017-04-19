AMHVoices: Nothing to celebrate on Independence Day

Today, we pay homage to all Zimbabweans who took part on our journey to independence.

By Born-free,Our Reader

We stand reminded of the ultimate price some paid for this, our independence.

We give homage to all those who were collaborators and the povo, which bore the brunt of the liberation war in keeps and reservations.

Today, we enjoy our peace and nationhood as a people.

However, this Independence Day reminds us of the goals and aspirations of those dear to us.

It strengthens our resolve to lift and light up the torch of Independence.

We, indeed, owe it to past generations to carry on the ethos and values of the liberation war for posterity.

But to this day we remain prisoners of unfulfilled promise of social and economic realignment of Zimbabwe from yesteryear Rhodesia.

Yes,indeed, we managed to create a poor learned black middle class and a rich elite class solely based on political patronage.

Opportunities and dreams of the larger populace remain a pipe dream, where expedient populist programmes aimed at alleviating the situation have always been hijacked by the political elite.

This can be traced to the first land resettlement programme to the current land programme, which has failed to revolutionise our agricultural industry, but has instead destroyed the economic foundation of our country.

The national housing fund again became a scandal of looting and pillage just as the Grain Marketing Board scandal, War Victims Compensation Fund and Willowgate scams, which were forerunners to today’s malevolent corrupt behaviour.

Today, corruption and pillage of resources have become the bedrock of the rich and powerful, who control the levers of power with the masses as political fodder and stepping stones.

Gone is the ingenuity and business acumen of the common person to climb to success.

The Zimbabwe of today is fraught with looting and dearth of ethics and principles.

Our pillars of State have been abused in defence of partisan individuals and not in defence of the Constitution.

The 2008 elections are a clear indicator of State security sector abuse in electoral processes in the country.

We recognise that Independence is, but a pipe dream without full alignment of laws to the Constitution three years after the historic referendum.

Independence cannot be real when we wallow in poverty, as the majority cannot afford three, let alone two, meals a day.

Independence should mean transformation of life for the majority and not subjugation of the majority by a rich minority.

There is need for complete restoration of the values of people power, people-centred economic programmes and, above all else, cultivation of democratic institutions.

Our independence was not won for individual hegemony, but for more strengthened institutions, where democracy prospers.

It seems we have nothing to celebrate on Independence Day.

The Independence Flame was doused on April 18, 1980.

In fact, we have to fight for our independence, this time from our own brother.

We only changed colonisers in 1980.

Cry my beloved country.

