Pictures: State brutality at Uhuru celebrations

President Robert Mugabe had just made his address to mark the 37th anniversary of Zimbabwe’s Independence Day where – as usual- he harped on about how under his leadership, the country had accorded the due freedoms to the people of Zimbabwe.

Outside the stadium, it was a different story as a members of the army, police and National Youth Service, popularly known as the Border Gezi youths brutalised people who were attempting to enter the stadium.

Our photographer, Aaron Ufumeli captured the moments, and ended up being a victim of the brutality for taking pictures , a job he is duly accredited to do under Zimbabwean laws.

