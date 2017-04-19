Ex-SPB boss Kuwaza commits suicide

FORMER State Procurement Board (SPB) executive chairman Charles Kuwaza yesterday allegedly jumped from the ninth floor of a high-rise Harare building, plunging to his death in a suspected suicide case.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Kuwaza was unceremoniously fired as SPB executive chairman by President Robert Mugabe in October 2015 in a shake-up that insiders said was crucial for the performance of the public sector and the implementation of ongoing government reforms.

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said they were still investigating the matter.

“I can confirm police are investigating the circumstances in which a male adult is said to have jumped from the ninth floor of Club Chambers and died on the spot,” Nyathi said.

Kuwaza was last month released on $2 000 bail after being arraigned at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on corruption charges involving over $1 million. The charges involved one count of theft, two counts of fraud and two counts of criminal abuse of office emanating from his days as SPB executive chairman. Kuwaza was alleged to have converted to his own use a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle valued at

$120 000 donated to SPB by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, thereby prejudicing the institution.

He was also accused of having instructed salaries staff at SPB not to deduct Pay As You Earn from his salary and deductible allowances, thereby prejudicing the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority of $869 820 in unpaid taxes.

Last year, Kuwaza was charged with contempt of Parliament after he allegedly concealed certain information regarding the awarding of tenders for supply of electricity pre-paid meters.

