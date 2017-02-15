5 most powerful pics this week- 15Feb

CLEAN UP
Harare City workers clear drainage canals at Gazaland Shopping and home industry centre last Wednesday. This was part of an ongoing clean up programme by the City of Harare in partnership with the Environmental Management Agency under which food vendors’ outlets operating at undesignated sites in Harare are being destroyed. The clean has also resulted in informal traders who sell car parts and other materials being removed from their sites as the city moves to clear areas where typhoid is likely to spread.
POTHOLE CITY
An unidentified man fills a pothole along Seke Road, near Hatfield in Harare. Harare City Council has resorted to using gravel to fill potholes in some parts of the city, but the material washes away whenever it rains.
LOVE IN THE AIR
On St Valentine’s Day, some Zimbabweans took time to forget about the country’s crippling economic hardships to celebrate the day. Here, Rodgers Shomayi sells St Valentine’s Day gifts along Robert Mugabe Road
SITTING DANGEROUSLY
Members of the Zimbabwe National Army sit on top of a lorry along Chinhoyi Road. Transport problems within the army has resulted in many soldiers hitch-hiking to work, and often they do not have the money to pay for the fares to work, they end up using any form of transport.
THIS PARTY IS ON FIRE
Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa and hold a press conference in Highlands after Joice Mujuru expelled them from the Zimbabwe People First party.
