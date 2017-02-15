Zanu PF youths should pay for residential stands: Chimene

MANICALAND Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene has directed Zanu PF youths to pay for the stands that are being parcelled out to them in a programme opposition parties have described as vote-buying ahead of the crunch 2018 elections.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Speaking at a Zanu PF provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Mutare on Sunday, Chimene said the youths should not rush to grab unserviced stands while also urging them to follow proper procedures in applying for it.

“There is this issue of stands. You cannot get them now because there are procedures that should be followed. It’s not going to be free land for you, but it might be cheaper. I am disappointed by some of the youths,” she said.

“After slogans, you say we need stands and we also need to do projects to sustain ourselves. l have one for you. We can secure $20 000 loans at local banks without security.’’

Zanu PF has been parcelling out land to youths in various cities and towns in the country.

Chimene said she was worried about the reports that she was obstructing rice distribution in the province before blasting local MPs for failing to collect the product from the Grain Marketing Board to feed their constituents.

“There were reports that I was obstructing the distribution of rice and the Social Welfare minister (Prisca Mupfumira) was briefed on that in Harare. I am not the one distributing rice. But there is an issue of MPs who are failing to collect the rice at GMB to feed their constituents. They should have done that long back at Christmas,’’ she said.

“If you don’t want, I will do it myself in your constituency and I will tell your people that you should have been given the rice at Christmas.’’

