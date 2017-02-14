Succession fights to dominate Zanu PF politburo meeting

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe will once again come face to face with warring protagonists in the intriguing ruling party succession matrix when he presides over the former liberation movement’s politburo meeting tomorrow.

By XOLISANI NCUBE

It will be the first meeting of the party’s administrative body since the soon-to-be 93-year-old leader left the country for his annual leave late last year and party insiders say warring factions will go all out to outdo each other.

Senior party sources yesterday said tomorrow’s meeting would tackle the leadership crisis in Masvingo province following attempts by party heavyweights and the provincial leadership to reinstate former chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira, as the head of the province after forcing out acting chairperson, Amasa Nenjana.

NewsDay heard that the politburo would have to deal with some politburo and senior party members who are alleged to have orchestrated Nenjana’s removal from office despite party secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, having written a letter indicating Chadzamira remained an ordinary card-carrying member.

Chombo confirmed the meeting, but would not reveal the agenda, saying it was only known by the President.

“Yes, the politburo will meet, but I do not have the agenda with me. It’s with the President,” he said.

But sources said factional fights in Masvingo and preparations for Mugabe’s birthday celebrations were bound to top the agenda.

“The Masvingo nonsense will have to be put to rest on Wednesday because we can’t have people who do things in a manner that brings the party into disrepute. Chadzamira was given a letter by Chombo on December 15 and there has been no meeting thereof to change that,” a senior party member said.

According to informed sources, the politburo will also get a report from the two Vice-Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, who stood in for Mugabe while he was away on leave.

Mnangagwa’s contentious December “mug-meeting” will likely also come up for discussion, with his enemies in the G40 faction accusing Mugabe’s long-time lieutenant of supping with “enemies”.

Another source said Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere was expected to give a report on the state of the party, which could centre on growing dissent within Zanu PF.

“The issues of chairpersons [acting chairpersons] and the idea of co-option will also come under discussion. They are people, who are pushing for elections of chairpersons, so that instead of us having unelected people being anointed as substantive, it would cost the party. Let the will of the people prevail,” NewsDay heard.

