Mechanic kidnaps cop, commits suicide

Lovemore Kadzura in Rusape —

A Rusape motor mechanic recently committed suicide when the police had launched a manhunt for him after he had kidnapped a female traffic officer before throwing her out his moving vehicle seriously injuring her in the process.

Cosmas Mufambi (34) was found by his wife at Lakeview area of Rusape Dam hanging from a tree with his neck tied by a rope last Wednesday morning.

Mufambi had been arrested at Panmart Supermarket for a traffic offence but failed to raise the required spot fine and a policewoman was tasked to accompany him to Rusape Central Police Station for opening of a docket against him.

Rusape District police spokesman Assistant Inspector Muzondiwa Clean confirmed the incident saying the police officer was admitted at Rusape General Hospital.

“On 7 February, 2017 at around 1845hrs Cosmas Mufambi was driving a Nissan Sunny vehicle registration ADC 6896 and was arrested at Panmart Supermarket by National Highway Patrol Traffic Enforcement team for a traffic offence. He did not have the money to pay the fine.

“A police woman was tasked to escort Mufambi to ZRP Rusape for docket compilation. Instead of driving to ZRP Rusape Central he drove at a high speed along Mutare –Harare highway for about 2km and at 172km peg he reduced speed and pushed the police officer out of the vehicle.

“He sped off towards Mutare and the police officer was rescued by her teammates who followed Mufambi using a well wisher’s vehicle and took her to Rusape General Hospital. On 8 February, 2017 at 0800hrs Mufambi was found hanging from a tree branch near Lakeview at Rusape Dam about 500 metres from their homestead by his wife Shylet Gwemwe 27.

“A report was then made to police who attended the scene and took the body to Rusape General Hospital for a post-mortem. Investigations are in progress. As police we want to urge members of the public to always comply and obey police instructions and always co-operate. Being arrested does not mean the end of the world,’’ said Assistant Inspector Clean.

