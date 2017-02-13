Pressure group to engage political parties on biometric voting system

LOCAL youth pressure group, Leave No Youths Behind (LNYB) says it is planning to engage all political parties in its campaign to publicise the newly-introduced biometric voting system and the new Constitution ahead of the 2018 general elections.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

LNYB director, Misheck Gondo said youths make up two thirds of Zimbabwe’s population, but over the past years they have not been actively involved in the country’s body politic.

“Different methodologies will be used to capacitate youths with knowledge through peer to peer education, digital communication, incentives, inclusion of all political parties and creation of public forums,” he said.

Gondo said despite their numerical advantage, youths have not been proportionally represented in public bodies formed out of elections.

The youth leader said his organisation was focusing on the upcoming 2018 elections and would want increased youth involvement in voter registration as well as participation as candidates for the National Assembly and local authorities.

“The main goals of LNYB are to see the increase youth participation in all voting processes 100%, creation of permanent channels of youth participation in voting processes and co-ordinating youths to see the importance of voter registration and for them to be able to know that the future is in their hands,” he said.

