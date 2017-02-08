Just in: Mujuru fires Gumbo, Mutasa and others

FORMER Vice-President Joice Mujuru’s fledgling Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) party is on the verge of implosion after she moved to undercut an internal insurrection by expelling founding members Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa among a host of senior figures.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

In a statement Mujuru claimed Mutasa and Gumbo were part of a group that was stalling “the democratic process” within the party.

“All sorts of tricks, ranging from coup d’état and sophisticated infiltration, have taken centre stage with a view to delaying the people’s cause of unequivocal liberation,” she said.

Also forced out were Margaret Dongo, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Luckson Kandemiri (youth leader), Munacho Mutezo and Claudius Makova.

Mutasa immediately scoffed at suggestions that he and his colleagues had been sacked.

