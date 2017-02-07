Crazed punter beheads hooker

A 32-YEAR-OLD Harare man allegedly hooked up with a sex worker last week and later beheaded her following an altercation.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The suspect, Stuart Dickson Tembo, appeared yesterday before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, facing a murder charge and was remanded in custody to February 20.

Allegations are that last Thursday, Tembo went to Mverechena business centre in Domboshava for a beer drink, and while there, he hired a sex worker identified as Juliet Kadungure. The parties agreed on a $10 fee for a night together at Tembo’s residence in Borrowdale.

On arrival in Borrowdale, Tembo allegedly led Kadungure to a bushy area, where they had sex, before an altercation broke out.

Tembo allegedly struck Kadungure on the forehead with an empty beer bottle and went on to slit her throat, killing her instantly.

After allegedly committing the heinous act, Tembo took Kadungure’s mobile phone and fled the scene. He was arrested the following day.

Audrey Chogumaira appeared for the State.

