MAN KILLS SUSPECTED THIEF, ESCAPES JAIL

A 37-YEAR-OLD Epworth man, charged with culpable homicide, will serve 560 hours of community service for causing the death of a man accused of stealing $90 from the former’s wife.



Emmanuel Machote, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, was sentenced by regional magistrate, Lucy Mungwari after a full trial.

Machote, who was initially charged with murder, which was later altered to culpable homicide, will not serve any jail time, after magistrate Mungwari suspended eight months on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 16 months were also suspended on condition he performs 560 hours of community service at Domboramwari Police Station in Epworth.

The incident happened on December 12 2014 at around 8am, Rachel Munyaka sent her daughter to call Machote to assist her in arresting the deceased, Clemence Venge and take him to the police station on allegations of stealing her $90.

Upon arrival at Venge’s residence, Machote entered the house and found him seated on a wooden stool, he started assaulting him using open hands on the head several times resulting in him falling on the floor.

Machote then lifted up Venge from the floor and took him outside the house with the help of Garikai Manunure. Before they reached the police station Venge fell and died on the spot.

Venge’s body was taken to Harare Central Hospital for a post mortem and the doctor concluded that the death was caused by a subdural haematoma and severe head trauma and this led to Machote’s arrest. Newsday