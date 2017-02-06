WAR VETS LEADER DEFIES COURT ORDER

MASHONALAND West provincial war veterans leader, Sam Parirenyatwa, faces a contempt of court charge after he allegedly defied Chief Negomo and a Bindura Magistrates’ Court order to compensate a farmer for crops destroyed by his livestock.



According to documents shown to NewsDay, sometime in 2015, Parirenyatwa’s livestock strayed into Mazowe farmer, Juliet Nyadongo’s maize field and destroyed the entire crop. Nyadongo reported the matter to Chief Negomo’s court, which then issued a default judgment and ordered Parirenyatwa to pay $900 as compensation, or alternatively have his two beasts attached.

The traditional leader’s messengers later seized two beasts from Parirenyatwa’s farm and gave them to Nyadongo.

Angered by the traditional leader’s verdict, Parirenyatwa filed for stay of execution of the order at the Bindura Magistrates Court, but the application was dismissed by magistrate Elisha Singano on March 8 2015.

Part of the ruling read: “For avoidance of doubt , chief’s judgment of $900 shall stand against the appellant and any execution done by respondent should be respected. Appellant must return the beast to the respondent’s failure, which he should be charged for contempt of court, his current appeal is dismissed with costs,” Singano said in his ruling.

This, however, did not go down well with Parirenyatwa, who last month allegedly stormed Nyadongo’s farm and took back his cattle, at the same time lodging an appeal at the High Court.

This prompted Nyadongo, through her lawyer, Phineas Ngarava, to file a contempt of court charge against Parirenyatwa. The matter was reported under case number RRB 28948210 and is yet to be brought to court. Newsday