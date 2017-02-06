Zanu PF youths rip into Mushohwe

ZANU PF youths in Manicaland province yesterday came out guns blazing accusing Information minister Christopher Mushohwe of doing little to defend President Robert Mugabe from a section of war veterans and party members calling on the veteran politician to step down.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Addressing journalists in Mutare yesterday, provincial youth chairperson, Mubuso Chinguno said Mushohwe’s key responsibility, as government spokesperson, was to defend Mugabe from the likes of war veterans secretary-general, Victor Matemadanda and Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self-proclaimed ally, Energy Mutodi.

“We are also worried and concerned as youths league, but first we thank and we were impressed by the defence done by Mushohwe to our President Robert Mugabe after utterances by [South Africa opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters leader] Julius Malema. He came out clear

and he defended the President, which I thank him for. He even had one hour [on national television] defending the President,’’ he said,

“However, our concern and worry, just a week after Malema’s utterances, Energy Mutodi came out guns blazing attacking our President, but there was no word from our Minister of Information. Every week, Matemadanda and [war veterans spokesperson Douglas] Mahiya attack our President, and there is no single word from the minister.

“Why is he is quiet when Matemadanda is attacking the President? Where is he when Mutodi attacks the President? So, we demand that Mushohwe to defends the President with the same zeal he displayed in the Malema case.”

Mushohwe could not be reached for comment on his mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the ruling party youths said they were mobilising at least 10 000 members from Manicaland to attend Mugabe’s 93rd birthday bash in Matobo this month.