Cops thumped at roadblock

Abel Zhakata and Tendai Gukutikwa Post Reporters —

THE infamous Fashu police block along the Mutare-Chimanimani Highway was turned into a war zone last Saturday morning after an irate kombi driver who claimed that cops manning the barricade had stolen his $21 allegedly assaulted two of the police officers with handcuffs.

When the news crew arrived at the scene hordes of people had quickly gathered around to witness the fight which literally brought business to a halt.

The kombi driver who had his shirt torn in the ensuing fracas was being handled by two of the cops. He accused the cops of stealing his money and insisted that he was going nowhere without getting back the cash.

His claims were confirmed by some of the people at the scene who said they saw the cops stealing from him.

However, on the other hand, the police officers, who had now arrested the kombi driver and were handling him by the belt, rubbished the theft claims.

Instead they accused him of resist­ing arrest as well as assaulting them. The commotion continued for close to an hour, making the busy highway impassible.

The kombi driver was subsequently taken to Mutare Central Police Sta­tion where he spent the weekend in holding cells.

On Monday, Benjamin Chigwedere (30) was hauled before the courts on allegations of resisting arrest and assaulting the two cops.

He denied both counts when he appeared before Mr Poterai Gwezhira.

Allegations were that he assaulted Constable Everson Mark Marozva (32) and Sergeant Penelock Man­jonhi after having been stopped at the roadblock.

Public Prosecutor, Mr Fletcher Karombe said constable Marozva who was in the company of Consta­bles Mapforere, Mujera and Sergeants Mangundu and Manjonhi were man­ning a police roadblock at Fashu when they stopped Chigwedere who was driving a commuter omnibus.

“With the intention of arresting the driver for carrying excess passen­gers, Marozva stopped the commuter omnibus which Chigwedere was driv­ing. The suspect however, shouted at the police officer using vulgar words saying the police were used to taking people’s hard earned money for free.

“Marozva tried to arrest the sus­pect for his conduct but he resisted and went on to assault the officer and tore off his police uniform,” said Mr Karombe.

It is further alleged that Chig­wedere grabbed the handcuffs from Manjonhi and started hitting him on the mouth several times and on the chest with the handcuffs.

Marozva and Manjonhi sustained injuries and were taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital where they got treatment. Chigwedere was remanded out of custody and the matter goes for trial on February 14.