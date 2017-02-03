School bursar nicks $135 000

A BURSAR at Seke High School in Chitungwiza has been taken to court for allegedly embezzling $135 844 after using a fake receipt book to collect levies from students.

Moses Manize (35) was not asked to plead to the fraud charge on Wednesday when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who granted him $200 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Manize was ordered to report twice a week at CID Serious Fraud section, surrender his passport, reside at the given address and not to interfere with State witnesses until finalisation of the court case.

It is the State’s case that sometime in 2014, Manize connived with the school clerk, Susan Mujokoro, who is already on remand on the same allegations, and introduced separate receipt books, which they used to commit the offence.

On June 2015, the school development committee (SDC) met and ordered a probe into the financial records.

Students were asked to produce receipts issued to them by the school and these were checked against figures reflecting in the receipt books.

The committee allegedly discovered that some of the top copies of the receipts given to the students showed different amounts from fast copies kept in the school records.

The State alleges on June 29, the SDC then referred the matter to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, leading to the intervention of the Auditor-General’s Office.

The government auditors unearthed that between May 2014 and March 2015, two sets of receipt books, bearing the same serial numbers, were being used to receipt levies from the students.

It was also discovered that Manize and Mujokoro allegedly collected $411 350, of which only $275 506 was receipted in official books and banked.

The State alleges Manize and Mujokoro prejudiced the school $135 844 and nothing was recovered.

