Husband misses wife with kick, strikes, kills tot

A CHINAMHORA man last month allegedly killed his six-month-old son after a kick intended for his wife landed on the tot.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chamunorwa Mavhunga (35) was on Wednesday remanded in custody to February 15, when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, facing a murder charge.

It is the State’s case that on December 6 last year, Mavhunga had an altercation with his wife, Ndakarevei Madyo, who was holding their son. It is alleged that Mavhunga then assaulted his wife and pelted her with rocks.

The State alleges Mavhunga’s misdirected kick landed on the baby, who was in his mother’s arms, killing the minor on the spot.

Mavhunga allegedly fled the scene after realising what happened, but was eventually arrested at Arda Nijo Farm in Borrowdale following a tip-off.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.