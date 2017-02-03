Tokoloshis target female teachers

. . . headmaster fingered for unleashing libidinous creatures

Ray Bande Senior Reporter —

MYSTERIOUS human-like objects, believed to be tokolishis, are allegedly having forced sexual intercourse at night with female teachers at Chishuma Primary School in Odzi in real life drama whose script reads like folklore plucked from Gothic literature.

Mr Happiness Nengome, the headmaster at Chishuma Primary School in Chinota village under Odzi district is now in the eye of a storm amid stunning allegations that he could be the one unleashing tokoloshis that budge into female teacher’s bedrooms and forcibly have sexual intercourse with them.

Efforts to get the headmaster’s side of the story were fruitless as he was away when The Weekender visited the school on Monday.

It later emerged that the headmaster and his deputy were attending a workshop. Repeated efforts to reach the headmaster on his mobile phone were also in vain.

The tokolishi “sexcapades” are said to have started in June last year when one victim, a teacher at the school, suddenly saw a “very, very short person” in her bedroom in the middle of the night demanding to be intimate with her.

It later became the order of the night for female teachers at this school around September last year up to now when a number of them would give different accounts of their terrible sexual experiences at the hands of the.

When The Weekender visited the school on Monday this week, the issue was a familiar subject among teachers and even pupils although fear to discuss it was evident.

“We have a serious problem that has given sleepless nights to female teachers at this school. It all started in June when one teacher was able to share with others her experiences with a tokoloshi that demanded to be intimate with her,” said a female teacher at the school, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution.

She said: “In September last year, the same person was attacked by what she said were two tokoloshis while in her bedroom.

They demanded to bed her and forcibly did so with one of them.

“The drama was actually heard by next door neighbours. Another female teacher also complained after ‘two very short people’ got inside her bedroom mysteriously and had sexual intercourse with her. That same night other female teachers saw that happening to them but in their sleep.”

Efforts by the helpless female teachers to seek assistance from their parent Ministry have fallen on deaf ears as nothing has been done since the matter was brought to the attention of the district office.

“We gathered as teachers to find out how best we could get ourselves out of this situation. We decided to report the matter to the district office but nothing was done till now. If anything, we have seen retributive behaviour by the headmaster and we suspect that some officials at the district office are actually leaking information about our reports to him while telling him our identities since there are female teachers who are now being mistreated day in day out,” said another female teacher at the school.

When The Weekender talked to a Grade Five pupil at the school, he said, “Yes, we have heard about it since last year. It is happening here but they allege it is either the headmaster or one other teacher who had been here for 25 years but left at the end of last year.”

In their efforts to restore sanity at the school, the female teachers sought assistance from a Zaoga pastor who held a prayer session that allegedly resulted in the headmaster manifesting in one of the female teachers, identifying himself as ‘Happy’.

“I am Happy, I do this because I want to be feared, why are you concerned about them (female teachers), are they your wives? I have had sexual intercourse with them,” said the female teacher in a trance during the prayer session conducted by a Zaoga pastor.

It is understood that every teacher at school was asked to financially contribute towards a visit to a traditional healer. But the move has not helped as some teachers are resisting the idea on religious grounds.

When the Teacher-In-Charge at the school Mrs Euginia Ncube, the most senior member of staff who was present at the school when The Weekender visited on Monday afternoon was asked to comment on the issue, she said: “I am sorry I am not at liberty to talk to the Press.”

Contacted for comment, Zimbabwe National Traditional Leaders Association (Zinantha) president George Kandiero said: “These things happen a lot. It is a result of people who want to be feared or who want to get rich. Some do it for the fun of it. There is a similar incident that happened in the Penhalonga area in Mutare. The solution comes when the people affected find a genuine traditional healer who can cleanse that.”