ZIMBABWEAN WOMAN KILLED BY HUBBY IN THE UK

The woman was murdered at a Lidl car park this morning.

A Zimbabwean woman has been murdered by her husband in Birmingham, UK.

The suspect was held in Mackadown Lane, east Birmingham, just before 5am.

The area has been cordoned off while forensic experts examine the scene and the shop will remain closed today.

Cops said “Tragically the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

‘While her identity is yet to be confirmed, at this stage we believe her to be the arrested man’s wife.’

The store was expected to remain closed for the rest of the day and a post mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of the woman’s death.

DCI Joyce said her family have been informed and are being supported by trained officers

Early indications suggest the woman had been attacked with a bladed weapon.