MAGAYA INTRODUCES ANOINTED WATER

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya has unveiled new anointing bottle, but this time with water not oil.

The new anointing bottle containing what is called water of life was unveiled last week at his Waterfalls base in Harare. The new anointing bottle was inspired by biblical verse Revelations 22:1- 2 which read… “Then the angel showed me a river with the water of life, clear as crystal, flowing from the throne of God and of the Lamb. It flowed down the centre of the main street. On each side of the river grew a tree of life, bearing twelve crops of fruit, with a fresh crop each month. The leaves were used for medicine to heal the nations.

“The anointing water is found in a bigger bottle for it to last long and the vision is to send this water of life to schools and hospitals among other places such that it will heal the nation,” said Magaya.

He described the new anointing water as very powerful. “Iyi haumbofi wakaijairira iyi…when the water of life touches you, it transforms your life forever for the glory of God,” he said.

Back in the day, Magaya used to deal with bottles containing anointing oil.

On Soul Jah Love who is still struggling with his foot even after healing, Magaya said :“I prayed for the wound on the young man (Jah Love) and right now he is wearing shoes. I did my part.”

“If something else develops, he should come back. He should play his part now by coming back to Jesus. He should seek God.”

Magaya said Zimbabwe is a nation that does not celebrate its prophets.

“Social media is busy with negative reports that I stage-manage healing and miracles.

“Honestly, how can I stage manage wounds?” he said in reference to both Jah Love and Josphat Mwenye, 24, of Mutoko, who was suffering from a rare and terrible skin disease.

“You should realise that those people who peddle such falsehoods are making lots of money on the Internet through hits,” he said.