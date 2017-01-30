10 most powerful pictures this week

Dozens of trafic police man a roadbolck in Norton on Thursday. This image has since gone viral on social media, with Zimbabweans expressing concern over the increasing number of roadblocks.ZRP is reportedly targeting to raise $59m from roadblock fines this year. Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
PATCH, PATCH, PATCH…
Harare City Council workers patch up part of Seke Road near Sunningdale. Government has declared the state of the country’s road a disaster.
CROSSING DANGEROUSLY
A motorists drives through a battered bridge in Braeside, Harare. Zimbabwe’s roads -which have been neglected for decades- have come under intense scrutiny this rain season. Pic Aaron Ufumeli
Harare City Council security, with help of the Zimbabwe Republic Police force food vendors out of Harare Central Business District. The removal of food vendors – which had been sanctioned by the council with blessings from the health ministry in response to a typhoid outbreak in the city- has since been stopped by the High Court. Pic Shepherd Tozvireva
A vendor sells his wares at Mbare Musika bust terminus. President Robert Mugabe’s failed economic policies have rendered millions of Zimbabweans unemployed, with many of them resorting to vending for survival. But it is not easy being a vendor as council and police officials engage use all forms of force – often brute- to wipe out the ‘illegal vendors’ .Pic Aaron Ufumeli
A part of Mbare Musika after the Harare City council carried out a clean up exercise following an outcry over the accumulation of uncollected refuse at the country’s biggest vegetable market.Pic Aaron Ufumeli
Warriors coach Kallisto Pasuwa wipes his face after his national football team arrived in Zimbabwe from the Africa Cup of Nations where the Warriors were knocked out in the first round of the tournament
HEALTH HAZARD . . .
Raw sewage flows from a burst sewer pipe on in Manyame Park, Chitungwiza
Vagrants pick recyclable items from bins at the car park near Mbare Farmers’ Market. They resell the items to recycling companies.
WINNER
Musician Leonard Zhakata displays the three awards he won after three songs from his last album, Mutungadzose, made it to the top three of the annual Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 charts. The awards marked a return of the veteran musician to the limelight after years of hibernation. Pic Aaron Ufumeli
