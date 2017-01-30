ZANU PF EVICTED FROM GWERU OFFICES

THE ruling Zanu PF party has been evicted from its rented premises in Gweru after the building was acquired by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.



Midlands provincial vice-chairman, Daniel Mackenzie Ncube, confirmed the latest development, saying police had given them three months’ notice to move out to allow for renovations at Development House.

“The building was acquired by the police and it was in a bad state. We were given a three-month notice, starting January to vacate the premises so that they police can renovate it,” he said.

“In fact, everyone is moving out of the building, including some offices of the police that were there so that these offices are renovated. It has nothing to do with rentals or bad relations.”

But the party’s provincial treasurer, John Holder, told delegates at a recent provincial co-ordination committee meeting in Gweru that the party owed $15 575 in rental arrears.

Holder raised a red flag, saying mounting debts, which are hovering around $469 020 and include salary backlog for staff, were now affecting the party.

He added that besides the rental arrears, the party also owes TelOne $17 814 and $14 497 in salaries backlog.