UZ students roll out entrepreneurship programme to help pay fees

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) students, who are members of the Zimbabwe Entrepreneurs Youth Action (Zeya) empowerment group, have embarked on an ambitious project to financially empower their members struggling to pay tuition fees.

By Albert Masaka

One of the members, Clarence Chishaka, told NewsDay on Thursday that the initiative, Entrepreneurial Action (EA) launched at the UZ recently, would soon be rolled out to Midlands State University (MSU) and Great Zimbabwe University, among other institutions of higher learning.

“They have registered their programme at the UZ, and we may help with the operational aspects like providing venues, and if it is worthwhile, we might consider financial support although it’s not an obligation,” a UZ official, who declined to be named, said.

The third-year medicine student said they would be holding fundraising activities soon at the UZ campus to enable students to start and sustain their own entrepreneurial projects.

EA vice-president, Allen Burakwacha said they were holding consultations with authorities at various universities in the country and were pleased that the policies implemented in most institutions of higher learning were in line with the objectives of their programme.