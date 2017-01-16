Beitbridge guards shot suspected thieves

TWO suspected thieves were on Saturday morning shot and injured in an encounter with security guards inside the customs and excise yard at Beitbridge Border Post.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

An authoritative source at the border post said the suspects were caught trying to steal from a parked truck.

“That report should be at the police post in the border post. The guard is said to have caught the men armed with a machete and knife and trying to slit open a tent, when he stopped them,” the source said.

The cheeky suspects were allegedly shot, as they charged towards the guard and sustained leg and shoulder injuries, respectively.

The suspects are reportedly recuperating under police guard at Beitbridge Hospital although Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Philisani Ndebele said he was yet to receive the report.

Related

Source: NewsDay