NSSA contributions increment irks civil servants

CIVIL servants have expressed anger over government’s move to increase their monthly contributions to the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), saying they have been left poorer.

By NIZBERT MOYO

Government recently unilaterally increased civil servants’ NSSA contributions from 3% to 3,5%, a move that left the workers’ unions divided.

The Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) described the move as daylight robbery.

“It is true that our members have had the deductions for NSSA increased and that has continues to impoverish our members because what they are getting is lower than the expected poverty datum line.

“As PTUZ, we stood against the decision, even though the government effected it. We were part of the meeting, but the outcome was never friendly to our members. The Apexcouncil claimed the move will assist our members in the future,” PTUZ secretary-general, Raymond Majongwe said.

“We did not agree to this increment. Our happiness cannot be in the future, it should be now when we are living in dire poverty and our budgets rested on that foundation of 3% that was deducted and not 3,5%.”

However, Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) president, Sifiso Ndlovu said the increase was necessary to cushion civil servants on retirement.

“Civil servants have been paying less money to NSSA. The 3% was supposed to be 3,5%.

“This will help workers when they retire, this was necessitated by the move that civil servants were getting $40 per month as pension instead of $60 there is an increase of 0,5% which will see them getting $60 per month on retirement,” he said.

Teachers, however, said they were sceptical of the government’s decision because NSSA, on its own is marred by reports of alleged corrupt tendencies.

NSSA officials and senior management have over the last years been investigated for corruption, while some have been fired over graft charges.

Source: NewsDay