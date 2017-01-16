Gweru elects new workers’ committee

Gweru City Council workers last week elected a new workers’ committee, which saw former Zimbabwe Urban Councils Workers’ Union (Zucwu) Gweru branch secretary, Kudakwashe Munengiwa emerging as the new chairperson.

By Stephen Chadenga

Munengiwa beat former Zucwu chairperson, Rabson Kilimboi in a tightly contested poll.

He (Munengiwa) will be deputised by Atonia Sibanda, while Ambrose Hwande is the new secretary.

Livingstone Chimina comes in as treasurer, while Silas Mutendeudzwa is the organising secretary. Sunday Sadhlana was elected as the trustee of the new committee.

Munengiwa said the immediate task of the new committee was to create good industrial relations with the employer, as well as address issues of salary backlogs.

“We want to make sure that salary arrears are a thing of the past, at the same time, create solid industrial relations with the employer,” he said.

“Obviously, promoting the interests of workers is our top priority and we will make sure that working conditions and the welfare of employees are addressed by the employer.”

The committee has already started engaging with new management led by town clerk, Elizabeth Gwatipedza, chamber secretary, Vakai Chikwekwe, as well as new heads of departments.

Source: NewsDay