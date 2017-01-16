Former boxing promoter Mau Mau up for fraud

FORMER boxing promoter, Stalin Mau Mau, was on Saturday indicted to the High Court for trial on fraud allegations after he sold a Harare property to two different people.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mau Mau will stand trial on January 18.

The State alleges that sometime between January 2003 and December 2005, Mau Mau fraudulently sold his property, Lot 350 in Greendale, Viventi Enterprises for Z$42 million and he deliberately did not effect change of ownership.

He later allegedly sold the same property to Caroline and Joseph Shonhiwa through a Homelink (Pvt) Ltd mortgage bond. It is alleged, through his misrepresentation, Mau Mau caused prejudice to Viventi Enterprise in the sum of Z$42 million, which is equivalent to $763 081,39 and $5 million in lost investments.

Homelink suffered a prejudice of £131 000, while Zimbabwe Revenue Authority suffered an unspecified amount in capital gains.

Tapuwa Kasema appeared for the State.

