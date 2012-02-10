Desperate Makosi turns to the Bible twitts

EMBATTLED former Big Brother celebrity who was also a nurse, Makosi Musambasi in the past 48 hours twitted a number of encouraging twitts following her deportation to Nigeria by British immigration officials.\r



Hours after she landed on Nigerian soil, Makosi off-loaded a number of uplifting Biblical twitts on social networking website, Facebook, sometimes appearing as if hitting back at her disappointment with British immigration officials which may actually be her “best opportunity” in disguise.

Some of the twitts read:

Makosi Musambi twitts LATEST \r



”A crisis separates your critics from your companions.

“By allowing someone’s opinion to determine your value or allowing their perception to validate you, you are opening a door to worship someone but God”

“It takes real courage 2 hold a steady course and maintain faithfulness when it seems as if God isn’t speaking or acting as quickly as wished”

“Its not about your haters! Its about those who need uplifting! That’s why you are here. \r

“Don’t allow yourself to be good enough to be kept around but not good enough to be validated. \r

“Do you know that u can worship someone or something simply by paying too much attention to it?” \r

Makosi’s encouraging words were joined by those of American preacher TD Jakes who also twitted: \r

“It isn’t the fierceness of your enemies that disheartens the soul. It is the silence of your allies! Avoid secret friends today!” \r

She had all but praise for UK solicitor Taffy Nyawanza who has been arguing against certain aspects of the circumstances surrounding her deportation. \r

“Taffy Nyawanza is a very intelligent man!,” she said. – zimeye \r



