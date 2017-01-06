NEAR STAMPEDE FOR TSVANGIRAI GHANA TRIP

There was a near stampede within the MDC-T by officials who wanted to be part of Morgan Tsvangirai’s entourage to Ghana.



“Tsvangirai and Chamisa are going to Ghana, but this week has been hectic with some people seeking to be part of the visit. Chamisa was invited by senior officials in Akufo-Addo’s incoming administration because he was with them at Stanford University in the United States a few years ago.

“Tsvangirai’s invitation was facilitated by Chamisa, who realised if he were to travel alone, this would send a wrong political message,” NewsDay heard.

Here is Chamisa’s report from Ghana.

I am currently in Accra, Ghana having just arrived for the inauguration of the New President Nana Addo of NPP, a great Cde..I am glad to be accompanying President Dr M.R Tsvangirai for this vital visit.

Here are the highlights ;

1.More than 40 heads of State expected for the Saturday, tomorrow inauguration.

2.The roads are clean well maintained & fantastic,

3.New construction everywhere, 4.Ghana currency to $US is 1:4 5.Handing over of power smooth, 6.Elections are transparent every 4 yrs,

7.They have 325 radio stations, 16 Television stations,

8.As for Newspapers I haven’t finished counting.. I am still counting before I start reading them

9. Freedom of speech is excellent,

10.The tolerance levels is incredible, debates are robust and thorough.

11. President appoints Ministers who are confirmed by parliament through public interviews on TV & radio,

12. Citizens matter, voters decide and people govern in this country..elections are meaningful and not a waste of time but an investment in a secure future.

13.Ghana has high speed internet courtesy of the under-sea fiber optic cable.

14.Most of their systems are fairly functional and smooth

15.Political differences have not divided the country

16. Ghana’s economy is the second largest in West Africa with a GDP of almost $39bn (£31bn).

17. Ghana has moved up 13 places in the ease of doing businesses index and is currently considered number one in the World Bank index for West Africa.

Ghana has had a torrid past.They also have their challenges, negatives and weak points but I don’t seem to have much time to focus on such.

The outgoing president Mahama delivered a farewell state of the nation address.The incoming president Nana Addo hosts a dinner tomorrow.They have such a fantastic and smooth transition.

I am just avoiding meeting any of ‘those prophets’, lol.

I am still seeing and learning more.I shall keep you posted

Makatendeka Jesu!!

Psalm 2:8, Psalm 75:6-7.

Under my hand, this 6th of January 2017,

advocate nelson chamisa