HISSING WOMAN FOUND NAKED IN MUTARE

A woman recently brought Mutare’s Yeovil medium density suburb to a standstill after she was found stark naked and hissing like a snake in a suspected case of witchcraft.

The woman, who could not be identified after she refused to entertainThe Manica Post, was holding strange small pieces of wood and a small plastic bag which residents speculated were her tools of the trade in the underworld.

Scores of residents from the relatively quiet location jostled to catch a glimpse of the scary woman who was crouching in a gulley.

She looked unperturbed as she started hissing like a snake daring at shocked residents who quickly alerted the police. Attempts by The Weekender to interview her failed.

One of the residents who attended the scene first said he saw the woman early in the morning.

“I had embarked on my usual morning jogging exercise when I saw the woman naked in a gulley near the shops.

“I was shocked and surprised. I called other residents to witness the drama. We tried to quiz her about her intentions but she uttered no word. She only hissed like a snake. A woman from the neighbourhood quickly gave her a cloth to cover herself,” said the witnesses.

Police attended the scene and took the woman for questioning.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, said police were yet to ascertain the woman’s identity.

“We are yet to receive finer details of the matter. We will get back to you when we ascertain the facts of the matter,” he said.

Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association president, Mr George Kandiero, said although witches usually travel naked and at night, the woman could be a mental patient.

“Incidents like these come with so many theories. There is a possibility that she could be a mental patient.

“There is also a possibility that she was on a witchcraft mission and she could have crash landed before reaching her intended destination, having in mind that there is a graveyard in that suburb.

“She could have been abandoned by her colleagues while on a mission. Anything is possible.

“Police should invite us in cases like these and assist them to ascertain if this would be a case of witchcraft or mental case,” said Mr Kandiero.

Sakubva prophet, Madzibaba Skynage, a member of Johane Masowe Wechishanu Wenguwo Chena, said there was a high possibility that the woman was on a mission but could have been hindered by some counter spirits.

“There are people who protect their homesteads from spiritual attacks and witchcraft. This woman could have passed through a house which was protected and could not proceed,” he said. manica post