34 ILLEGAL ETHIOPIANS FOUND HIDING AT A FARM

THIRTY-FOUR Ethiopian nationals, who were arrested while hiding at a farm in Marondera, appeared in court yesterday charged with breaching the Immigration Act.



They were remanded in custody to January 19, to allow the Ethiopian Embassy to provide an interpreter, as only one of the suspects can speak English. Among the all-male immigrants were four boys aged between 11 and 12.

According to court papers, on December 16 last year, the suspects were transported from Mutoko to Marondera en route to Beitbridge by Cletto Nyandoro and Gift Bere. They were allegedly later dropped at Plot 3, Bemba Farm in Marondera by Nyandoro, who had gone to Marondera Town to buy some food for them.

Acting on a tip-off, police stormed the farm and arrested the suspects after discovering that they had no travel documents. Courage Chakawa represented the State. Newsday