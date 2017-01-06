VENDOR FINED FOR SELLING CAMAFLOUGE SHORTS

A 29-YEAR-OLD flea market trader from Gweru has been fined $100 after she was found selling a camouflage shorts in the city.

Caroline Muwadzure (29) from Ascot suburb pleaded guilty to unlawful possession or wearing of camouflage uniforms when she appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga.

She was fined $100, but will spend two months in jail if she defaults. In her defence Muwadzure said she was unaware that selling such clothes was now prohibited.

“I had no information concerning this issue,” she said. In passing sentence, Ms Taruvinga said Muwadzure acted unlawfully.

“The army notified members of the public that it is unlawful to be found in possession or wear a camouflage by civilians. This statement was passed to the public on the radio and even on television at the beginning of the festive season so you tell me that you have no access to all of that? You have acted unlawfully for being in possession of a camouflage short without authority,” she said.

Prosecuting, Ms Chipo Ncube said on January 2 at around 4PM, soldiers patrolling in Gweru’s Central Business District (CBD) found the woman selling a camouflage short at a flea market.

They effected a citizen’s arrest and handed her over to the police. “The soldiers approached Kudzanayi Bus Terminus flea market and noticed Muwadzure selling a camouflage short at her table. Muwadzure was apprehended by the soldiers and was brought to [Gweru] Central police station where a report was made,” she said.

Recently, the Zimbabwe National Army, through its Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant-Colonel Alphios Makotore said it had noted with grave concern the sale and wearing of military regalia by the public.

“Resultantly, there has also been an increase in the number of armed robberies by criminals wearing clothes resembling military uniforms or replicas of camouflage. There are also cases of individuals who are bent on tarnishing the image of the ZNA. The ZNA will guard against the misuse and abuse of its uniforms or any apparel resembling such,” said Lt-Col Makotore.

“It is against this background that the ZNA wishes to advise traders and members of the public that it is unlawful to sell and wear any military regalia or replica whether from Zimbabwe or any other country.”

Lt-Col Makotore said an army uniform by definition means any article or articles of apparel which include a badge, button, braid, or insignia worn in association with any particular item or items of clothing and a tie.

He also said artistes should only perform wearing military gear if approval has been granted by the army. chronicle