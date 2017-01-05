TWO IN COURT OVER VISA SCAM

A Harare man and his friend appeared in court last week accused of trying to assist a Ukrainian man to continue staying illegally in the country.

Sherry Dexter Duke (28) of Strathaven in Harare and Obvious Kahari Gwindi (37) of Norton appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Gamuchirai Siwadi.

The pair is facing charges of contravening the Immigration Act. They were remanded to today for trial on $50 bail each.

The prosecutor Mr Oscar Madhume alleged that on Christmas Day last year, a Ukrainian national Oleksiy Baklyukov was arrested at Harare International Airport for entering and remaining in Zimbabwe without a valid permit.

The court heard that Baklyukov told the police that he gave his passport to Duke and Gwindi for extension of his holiday visa.

It is alleged that the pair was later arrested and found in possession of Baklyukov’s Ukrainian passport.

The holiday visa on the passport had expired on November 27 last year. The court heard that Duke and Gwindi had no right to assist Baklyukov to stay in Zimbabwe illegally.