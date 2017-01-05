CHANETSA DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

Former Mashonaland West Provincial Governor and Resident Minister Cde Peter Chanetsa, who died on Monday morning, has been declared a national hero.

He will be buried tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre. Cde Chanetsa (70), the first black chief of protocol in independent Zimbabwe, succumbed to heart failure at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

His body will be taken to Chinhoyi this morning before being brought back in the evening ahead of burial tomorrow.

Acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa last night told mourners at the Chanetsa family’s Borrowdale home that the Zanu-PF Politburo had agreed to accord Cde Chanetsa national hero status.

He said the announcement of the hero status had been delayed because many Politburo members were still on holiday.

“I phoned the President telling him about the death and he told me that he had learnt about it through the First Lady who had read about it on the Internet,” Cde Mnangagwa said.

“I told him that Mashonaland West Province had indicated that it was sitting down to deliberate on his history and make recommendations. The province finally sat down and forwarded its papers but we had two days before coming back to you. As leadership here we had sat down but many Politburo members are out of the country and we had to consult everyone. Most of them responded in favour of your recommendation. We sent the details to the President and this morning while in Bulawayo, I managed to talk to him. He had left China for Singapore and he said tell the relatives that I am in agreement. So, Cde Chanetsa has been granted national hero status. It is now official everything from now will be done by the Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs.”

Cde Mnangagwa said Cde Chanetsa, who was a Zanu-PF Central Committee member at the time of his death, never vacillated on principle.

“We were all saddened when we heard that Cde Chanetsa is no more,” he said. “He was with Cde Richard Ndlovu, our former deputy commissar from Plumtree when I last saw him during the last Central Committee meeting last month. They said they wanted to see me. I agreed in principle but walked passed them but that was the last time I met Cde Chanetsa perhaps he wanted to say something.”

He said he met Cde Chanetsa in 1977 in Tanzania where he would welcome the country’s leadership during the liberation struggle as the chief of protocol each time they went there for political meetings.

“Each time we left Mozambique for Tanzania he was there to welcome us,” Cde Mnangagwa said. “We worked together throughout and even at the Lancaster House Conference he was our protocol officer.”

Family spokesperson Mr Kenneth Chanetsa, said the family felt honoured by the granting of the national hero status to his brother.

“We never thought he would get this far,” he said. “We thank the party for honouring his works. It is you who worked with him as a party and we never knew he did so much for the party.” herald