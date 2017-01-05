JAILED BUS OWNER LOSES $3K TO INMATE

FIRST Class Bus Company owner, Simbarashe Gibson, was allegedly duped of $3 000 in a botched business deal with a fellow inmate at Harare Central Remand Prison.

The court heard that Gibson was convinced by Yusuf Mairos (32) that he was selling a link trailer for $8 000. Both Gibson and Mairos were in remand prison when the trailer deal was sealed last December.

Mairos yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing fraud charges.

He was remanded in custody to January 20 this year. The prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira, alleged that in December last year Gibson met Mairos at the remand prison. Mairos approached Gibson and advised him that he was selling a super link trailer.

It is alleged that he told Gibson to pay a deposit of $3 000. The court heard that Gibson assigned his son Simon Simbarashe to give Mairos the money.

After the payment Gibson allegedly assigned his manager Essau Machemedze to collect the trailer, which was in Beitbridge.

It is alleged that when Gibson wanted to change ownership of the trailer, he discovered that it belonged to a Mr Kamanga. This led to Mairos’ arrest. Herald