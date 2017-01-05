GINIMBI’S PASSPORT SEIZED IN SA

Businessman Genius Kadungure’s passport was seized by authorities in South Africa last month and he might be deported.

Reports say he faces a lifestyle audit after he stepped on a senior politician’s toes over a woman.

Kadungure confirmed that his passport had been taken for a few days. “I have heard that funny rumour but I can even send you pictures of my stamped passport to prove that I entered the country legally.

“The South African authorities took my passport for a few days and returned it to me after their investigations and I don’t know anything about any politician’s woman.I can travel to SouthAfrica anytime I want. I am clean,” he told Pindula news