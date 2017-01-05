PASTOR AMBUSHED ON LIVE RADIO CHARGED, FREED

A 39 year old Harare Pastor Onbert Mapfumo who is founder of Highfields based ‘By Grace Ministries’ appeared before a Harare magistrate answering to charges of raping three congregants.



Pastor Mapfumo who was ambushed on a live local radio station hosted by Tilder Moyo on Tuesday night by one of the three complainants and her husband over his shenanigans before being arrested appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing charges of raping three women from his church.

The state represented by Ms Audrey Chogumaira in its papers says on various occasions, Moyo summoned the complainants to his prayer room at house number 7937 New Canaan Highfield Harare.

He allegedly would then call the complainants and administer prayers and instructing them that he wanted to deliver them from evil spirits.

Through prayers, he was supposed to sleep with them so as to break the chains of poverty.

Mapfumo who is represented by Jonathan Madotsa pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted US$100 bail.

He was also ordered to reside at his given address, report once every Friday at ZRP Machipisa station and not to interfere with witnesses.